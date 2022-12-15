Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
R K Suresh Kumar was sleeping in his house at Elangovadigal Street in Choolaimedu when a blast took place in the air conditioning system which then triggered a fire.
Published: 15th December 2022 03:08 PM | Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:12 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was allegedly charred to death after an air conditioner blasted during the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased R K Suresh Kumar from Elangovadigal Street in Choolaimedu was working as a construction labourer in the city, the police said.
He lived with his son and daughter-in-law on the second floor of the house. He had rented out the ground and first floors.
On Wednesday night, Suresh Kumar's daughter-in-law Sujitha who was nine months pregnant, started experiencing labour pain, and was taken to a nearby private hospital. Suresh Kumar's son Stephen accompanied his wife to the hospital.
At the time, Suresh Kumar was sleeping alone in a room in the house. Suddenly, there was a blast in the air conditioning system which triggered a fire in the room. The fire quickly spread to the entire room and Suresh Kumar was charred to death, a senior police officer said.
An AC blast was reported at Chennai's Choolaimedu.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 15, 2022
Express video | @haisat2005. pic.twitter.com/0F19BquIst
The neighbours then called the fire service personnel and the police. Fire tenders from Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu and Chetpet reached the spot and doused the fire.
Choolaimedu police registered a case and sent his body to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.
Further investigation is on.