Chennai: AIADMK supporter dies as party's flagpole falls on him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old AIADMK supporter Chellappan died after a 100 feet tall flagpole fell on him near Madurantakam on Thursday evening. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

An AIADMK functionary and the crane operator have been booked.

The AIADMK flagpole which is about 100 feet tall is located near the National Highway near Madurantakam. About seven months ago, the former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had hoisted the party flag on the flagpole.

During the recent Mandous cyclone, the party flag which was on the pole was damaged and the supporters decided to replace the flag with a new one.

On Thursday evening, while the flag was being replaced with the help of a crane, the pole suddenly fell on the AIADMK supporter Chellappan, from Soorakottai village.

The victim was rushed to the Madurantakam government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Madurantakam police sent the body for post-mortem and have booked AIADMK Madurantakam functionary Saravanan, 45, who was supervising the flag replacement and the crane operator Gopinath, 30.

Saravanan had contested in the municipal election last year and lost.

Police said that the AIADMK members did not obtain proper permission from the Highway Department or the municipality.

