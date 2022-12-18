DMK cadre clash in kabaddi event for Udhayanidhi birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Supporters of MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and MLA SR Raja clashed on Saturday morning over a kabaddi competition in Tambaram. The event, organised as part of the birthday celebrations of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, had to be cancelled by police because of the clash.

Hundreds thronged TTK Nagar ground at Irumbuliyur near Tambaram around 6am on Saturday for the event organised by Anbarasan, who is also DMK district president (Tambaram Assembly segment).

According to sources, the minister’s supporters, including Tambaram deputy mayor G Kamaraj, were waiting for his arrival at the venue. Around 7am, supporters of Tambaram MLA SR Raja led by Tambaram zonal committee chairman T Kamaraj reached the spot and allegedly created a ruckus for not inviting some of their men and holding the event without seeking the support of Raja.

“Raja’s supporters said the minister and his men must have sought permission from them since the event was being held in their jurisdiction. The minister’s supporters, however, said party district president Anbarasan, who is also a minister, need not obtain permission from anyone,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said Raja was not invited for the event and banners too did not have his pictures. While Anbarasan and Raja skipped the event, their supporters, led by G Kamaraj and T Kamaraj, entered into a verbal duel.

Though police managed to pacify the crowd at first, an altercation broke out between the two groups when MLA’s supporters allegedly thronged the stage when the event was about to start.

Police dispersed the crowd and cancelled the event.Though Udhayanidhi’s birthday was on November 27, DMK workers across the state have been holding events to honour the newly appointed minister.

