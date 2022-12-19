Greater Chennai Corporation readies for next spell of rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of a possible spell of rainfall later this week, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), along with other departments, has been preparing drainage infrastructure and waterbodies, especially in the northern parts of the city which were affected the most last time.

As part of the preparations, the civic body has undertaken the second round of desilting in its major drains, clearing up obstructions that were identified during the first bout of rains. Desilting of waterbodies, including the Captain Cotton canal with the WRD, is also underway.

“We have identified parts where there were obstructions during the last rains and we have taken up work at the zonal level to clear it along with the fresh silt deposited after the desilting exercise carried out before the monsoon,” said a corporation official from the northern zone. “As far as waterbodies are concerned, desilting is going on in Manali and in Captain Cotton canal by the WRD; it’s a continuous process, and the work will go on till the rains to ensure water flows freely,” said the official.

Work to build silt catch pits, to collect debris and silt that is carried in the system, has been initiated in the Virugambakkam area including Reddy Street, Arokya Street and Kamarajar Salai along with desilting of the drain in Guild Street, T Nagar. Cast in situ silt catch pits are to be installed in drains in parts of the Royapuram zone.

Meanwhile, the corporation is also fixing damages caused by cyclone Mandous, including the viewing deck of the ramp for persons with disabilities on the Marina, which is to be replaced with a removable deck. Senior officials said work was still on in calculating damages incurred from the cyclone and a final number has not been arrived at yet.

