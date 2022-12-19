MLA plans ‘entrepreneurs circle’ for nurturing bizmen

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI:  In a bid to nurture new entrepreneurs from Thousand Lights assembly constituency and bridge the gap between business aspirants and government agencies, DMK’s MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan has proposed Thousand Lights Entrepreneurship Circle.

Dr Ezhilan Naganathan

Ezhilan said the initiative aims at identifying potential entrepreneur aspirants and help them get required assistance from the government. “Though the state government has several departments and portals such as Guidance Tamil Nadu, Micro-Medium, Small Enterprise Department( MSME), Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), Startup TN, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission( TANSIM), Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant fund(TANSEED 4.0) and the like, many entrepreneurs are struggling to run their businesses or expand them,” he said. 

Nodal officer of the initiative, Santharaj Periyasamy told TNIE the circle will categorise  entrepreneurs into small vendors (those who need assistance need to run business), middle-level entrepreneurs (those who need assistance to expand business) and those who want to take up the business to the next level such as export or establishing factory and others.

He underlined that the entrepreneurs’ circle will guide the potential business people through the proper channels as per their needs after discussing with them. Another member of the entrepreneurship circle, Karthikeyan Murugan, said, “The main aim of the circle is to transform our youth from job  seekers to job providers. 

The members of the entrepreneur’s circle will conduct weekly meetings to identify their needs and requirements. The members will also help them with projects, audit reports, government registration before approaching the agencies. The circle is expected to be formally launched in the coming weeks.

