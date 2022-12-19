Wheels of history and style

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the warm Saturday sun, Siva was en route some place when he spotted a vintage car snugly seated on a truck. The car enthusiast rerouted to follow the truck, in hopes of asking the owner for a photoshoot, but instead discovered a gold mine — The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022. Organised by Madras Heritage Motoring Club at AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam Car Park, the showcase flaunted over 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes. “I had no idea this was happening here. I’m a car enthusiast and photographer and this is perfect,” Siva exclaimed, as the crowd thronged to welcome the chief guest DGP C Sylendra Babu who inaugurated the grand display.

The chief guest was then guided through the exhibits and he even slid into one of the lush green Dodge Brothers, 1931. He followed it up with a ride in a working replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first automobile of the world propelled by an internal combustion engine, and the Ford Quadricycle, Henry Ford’s first experimental automobile. Both were manufactured by UMS Technologies, Coimbatore.

Gearheads, assemble

Over the weekend, gearheads thronged to the venue for a chance to observe stylish automobiles of yesteryear. This included the Mercedes Benz 280 s, 1981, the Mercedes Benz 180, 1954, a Green Volkswagen van (plucked right out of an Archies comic; lent to several NGOs and hospitals back in the day, a member informs), the 1955 Millecento Fiat, the Fiat 1100, 1971, the Citroen Hot Rod, 1945, the Citroen Traction Avant 15/6, 1954, the Buick Super 8, 1949, the Dodge Kingsway, 1956, the Premier 118 NE, 1988, the Hindustan 14, 1949, the Baby Hindusthan, 1958, and more.

Among the bikes were the Triumph 350 cc, 1946, the Honda 350 cc, 1983, the Lambretta LD, 1956, the BSA Bantam, 1954, the Luna, 1974, and the Hero Majestic, 1979. “We have been participating in shows in the city and beyond; we will be visiting one in Baroda after this. There are vintage cars here of various varieties from the 30s to 70s,” said Srinivasan Rangiah, a participant, adding, “We drive our car all the way to the venue; we don’t use trucks (in the city). Whether (considered) good or bad, a team of mechanics follows us. Many here have had an inheritance (of these cars) but we’re unable to present them. Once we had this club, we could show them.”

Inherited passion

Another enthusiast, Mohan Rebello, standing shoulder to shoulder with Srinivasan, showed me around, explaining engines, grills and the legacies of these iconic creations. “It is my father who was crazy about cars. That’s how I became interested in them,” he said.

The club members passionately spoke of their possessions. But one does not own a car to be a part of the gang, it seems. “We are an active group of enthusiasts with 155 members. You don’t have to be a car owner to be a part of it, as long as you are an enthusiast. This is our annual mega event so everyone has spruced up (their cars for the occasion). My family owned the oldest Benz in India, one from 1914. I restored it 4-5 years ago and have ever since collected cars. At the event, I have 1934 Rolls Royce and a 1948 Jaguar on display,” explained Rajesh Somasundara, a member of the club.

Current enthusiasts at the venue were also accompanied by future Mohans and Rajeshs in the making, as little children donning colourful sunnies followed their parents, observing the cars. Who knows, maybe their beloved motors will one day become a part of the collection?

CHENNAI: Under the warm Saturday sun, Siva was en route some place when he spotted a vintage car snugly seated on a truck. The car enthusiast rerouted to follow the truck, in hopes of asking the owner for a photoshoot, but instead discovered a gold mine — The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022. Organised by Madras Heritage Motoring Club at AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam Car Park, the showcase flaunted over 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes. “I had no idea this was happening here. I’m a car enthusiast and photographer and this is perfect,” Siva exclaimed, as the crowd thronged to welcome the chief guest DGP C Sylendra Babu who inaugurated the grand display. The chief guest was then guided through the exhibits and he even slid into one of the lush green Dodge Brothers, 1931. He followed it up with a ride in a working replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first automobile of the world propelled by an internal combustion engine, and the Ford Quadricycle, Henry Ford’s first experimental automobile. Both were manufactured by UMS Technologies, Coimbatore. Gearheads, assemble Over the weekend, gearheads thronged to the venue for a chance to observe stylish automobiles of yesteryear. This included the Mercedes Benz 280 s, 1981, the Mercedes Benz 180, 1954, a Green Volkswagen van (plucked right out of an Archies comic; lent to several NGOs and hospitals back in the day, a member informs), the 1955 Millecento Fiat, the Fiat 1100, 1971, the Citroen Hot Rod, 1945, the Citroen Traction Avant 15/6, 1954, the Buick Super 8, 1949, the Dodge Kingsway, 1956, the Premier 118 NE, 1988, the Hindustan 14, 1949, the Baby Hindusthan, 1958, and more. Among the bikes were the Triumph 350 cc, 1946, the Honda 350 cc, 1983, the Lambretta LD, 1956, the BSA Bantam, 1954, the Luna, 1974, and the Hero Majestic, 1979. “We have been participating in shows in the city and beyond; we will be visiting one in Baroda after this. There are vintage cars here of various varieties from the 30s to 70s,” said Srinivasan Rangiah, a participant, adding, “We drive our car all the way to the venue; we don’t use trucks (in the city). Whether (considered) good or bad, a team of mechanics follows us. Many here have had an inheritance (of these cars) but we’re unable to present them. Once we had this club, we could show them.” Inherited passion Another enthusiast, Mohan Rebello, standing shoulder to shoulder with Srinivasan, showed me around, explaining engines, grills and the legacies of these iconic creations. “It is my father who was crazy about cars. That’s how I became interested in them,” he said. The club members passionately spoke of their possessions. But one does not own a car to be a part of the gang, it seems. “We are an active group of enthusiasts with 155 members. You don’t have to be a car owner to be a part of it, as long as you are an enthusiast. This is our annual mega event so everyone has spruced up (their cars for the occasion). My family owned the oldest Benz in India, one from 1914. I restored it 4-5 years ago and have ever since collected cars. At the event, I have 1934 Rolls Royce and a 1948 Jaguar on display,” explained Rajesh Somasundara, a member of the club. Current enthusiasts at the venue were also accompanied by future Mohans and Rajeshs in the making, as little children donning colourful sunnies followed their parents, observing the cars. Who knows, maybe their beloved motors will one day become a part of the collection?