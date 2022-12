By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (December 23). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

The following areas will face power cuts in Chennai:

Tambaram:

Perumbakkam, Velachery Main Road, Ponniyamman Kovil Street, Pallavan Nagar, Mullai Street and surrounding areas.

IT Corridor:

Sholinganallur Gandhi Nagar, Erikarai, Uma Maheswari Nagar, Global School.

