Sikkarayapuram quarry to supply water to Chennai in the summer

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains triggered by cyclone Mandous, water storage at Sikkarayapuram quarries has improved. The water resources department and Chennai Metro Water are planning to utilise it during the summer.

A senior WRD officer said waterbodies in Sikkarayapuram quarries near Mangadu in the western part of the city were identified to store rainwater and that they were able to store nearly 400 million cubic feet of water.

The official added that during the monsoon period, residents living on the outskirts were affected due to flood water. To avoid this, the state government planned to divert floodwater to the quarries through a canal that was constructed between the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road and the quarries at a cost of Rs 4 crore. As of now, a few quarries have reached full capacity after the recent downpour.

A senior Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) official said Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Porur, Valasaravakkam, and surrounding areas would benefit from the water stored in the quarries. “To draw water from the quarries, 4.5 km of pipelines have been laid.

The water is likely to reach the treatment plant before being pumped into Chembarambakkam lake,” the official added. He also said that there was a plan to set up a fence around the quarries. After getting a feasibility report, the detailed project report would be submitted to the government.

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains triggered by cyclone Mandous, water storage at Sikkarayapuram quarries has improved. The water resources department and Chennai Metro Water are planning to utilise it during the summer. A senior WRD officer said waterbodies in Sikkarayapuram quarries near Mangadu in the western part of the city were identified to store rainwater and that they were able to store nearly 400 million cubic feet of water. The official added that during the monsoon period, residents living on the outskirts were affected due to flood water. To avoid this, the state government planned to divert floodwater to the quarries through a canal that was constructed between the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road and the quarries at a cost of Rs 4 crore. As of now, a few quarries have reached full capacity after the recent downpour. A senior Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) official said Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Porur, Valasaravakkam, and surrounding areas would benefit from the water stored in the quarries. “To draw water from the quarries, 4.5 km of pipelines have been laid. The water is likely to reach the treatment plant before being pumped into Chembarambakkam lake,” the official added. He also said that there was a plan to set up a fence around the quarries. After getting a feasibility report, the detailed project report would be submitted to the government.