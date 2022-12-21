Home Cities Chennai

Youth beaten to death at construction site in Saidapet, eight arrested 

Police said the victim has been identified as Shahin Sha Kadher (23) from Venkatapuram near the construction site.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, Injury

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city police arrested eight persons, including seven engineers for attacking a youth which resulted in his death. The youngster had gone with his associates to steal iron materials from the construction site of government quarters which is being built by private contractors in St Thomas Mount.

Police said the victim has been identified as Shahin Sha Kadher (23) from Venkatapuram near the construction site. On Monday night, Kadher, and his friends Vinodh (20) and Hemanathan (20) went to the construction site.

When they were allegedly stealing iron materials, the workers caught hold Kadher and Vinodh, police said. However, Hemanathan escaped. “The duo were attacked and on information from Hemanathan the family members of the duo rushed to the spot and took them to a hospital,” said a senior police officer. However, the doctors declared Kadher declared. Saidapet police registered a case and further investigations are on. Vinodh is undergoing treatment.

On information, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saidapet Chiristin Jayasil and a team reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Police said civil engineers who attacked Kadher are Uma Maheshwaran, Jayaram, Thambiraj, four others and a construction worker Sivaprakasam. All eight people have been arrested. Further investigation is on to trace two more persons who were involved in the offence, said police.

