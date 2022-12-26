Nothing smart about bikes as Mandous mangles dock points in Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ambitious public bicycle-sharing system in the city which is already facing many challenges was dealt another blow after 32 docking stations were damaged by cyclone Mandous. While some of these stations were already damaged, several others were by tree falling due to the heavy winds. According to sources, an estimate has been submitted for the repair of these docking stations and it will take at least two months to put the cycle-sharing system back on track.

“Some of these stations need welding and paintwork along with repairing damaged boards while some others have more serious damages due to tree fall. Site visits have been conducted and an estimate has been submitted to the corporation for repairs,” said a SmartBike official. The damaged stations include the one in Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Taramani, near the GCC park on LB Road, Adyar and in Jai Nagar, Arumbakkam.

This comes at a time when the civic body has already been struggling to clock even 150 rentals a day. This is less than half of the rentals that were registered earlier this year and a steep decline from the number of rentals that was reported right after the pandemic. Around March this year, an average of 300-400 rides were reported and around 800 rides were reported on the weekends.

Despite several campaigns by the corporation to encourage cycle rides, the number of rentals has shown little signs of picking up. Apart from the damaged stations and cycles, the wet season has also discouraged many from picking up a bike from the sharing system, according to officials.

The areas that usually have the most demand in the city are the Marina docking station, Pondy Bazaar and the station at Mannady metro rail station which shoppers use to shop in the narrow lanes of Parry’s. Users can use the SmartBike app, which shows nearby stations and the number of cycles available to unlock a bicycle ride from a docking station.

CHENNAI: The ambitious public bicycle-sharing system in the city which is already facing many challenges was dealt another blow after 32 docking stations were damaged by cyclone Mandous. While some of these stations were already damaged, several others were by tree falling due to the heavy winds. According to sources, an estimate has been submitted for the repair of these docking stations and it will take at least two months to put the cycle-sharing system back on track. “Some of these stations need welding and paintwork along with repairing damaged boards while some others have more serious damages due to tree fall. Site visits have been conducted and an estimate has been submitted to the corporation for repairs,” said a SmartBike official. The damaged stations include the one in Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Taramani, near the GCC park on LB Road, Adyar and in Jai Nagar, Arumbakkam. This comes at a time when the civic body has already been struggling to clock even 150 rentals a day. This is less than half of the rentals that were registered earlier this year and a steep decline from the number of rentals that was reported right after the pandemic. Around March this year, an average of 300-400 rides were reported and around 800 rides were reported on the weekends. Despite several campaigns by the corporation to encourage cycle rides, the number of rentals has shown little signs of picking up. Apart from the damaged stations and cycles, the wet season has also discouraged many from picking up a bike from the sharing system, according to officials. The areas that usually have the most demand in the city are the Marina docking station, Pondy Bazaar and the station at Mannady metro rail station which shoppers use to shop in the narrow lanes of Parry’s. Users can use the SmartBike app, which shows nearby stations and the number of cycles available to unlock a bicycle ride from a docking station.