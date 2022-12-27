An island of possibilities: Sculptor Chithra’s work speaks volumes on body politics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sculpture complex ‘Thuruth’ set up by artist Chithra EG at the Biennale’s ‘Idam’ is turning heads for its portrayal of body politics. Questions suggesting the possibility of the human body as means to express and experience art are being raised by each maquette on display at ‘Thuruth.’

The unfinished yet evocative sculptures are part of ‘Idam’, at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Ernakulam, meant exclusively for contemporary arts from Kerala, a first-of-its-kind init iat ive of the Biennale.

“Chithra’s sculptures have always been based on the human body. In ‘Thuruth’ too, many maquettes made using terracotta and finished in clay are on display,” says curator Jiji Scaria. “Each maquette carries different messages as separate entities, there also exists a common thread binding them together.” Chithra says transforming natural thoughts to sculpture is her style.

“Different thought streams, ideas, anxieties, celebrations, emotions - everything came together to form ‘Thuruth.’ Most figures are that of women at work. Through ‘Thuruth,’ I reveal my emotions and a surrealistic mode of approach,” she says. Chithra is a recipient of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award and the National Youth Artist scholarship.

