Frames from 2022: A glimpse of  moments captured as lasting memories

CHENNAI : The year 2022 saw glimpses of humanity, hues of the city, violent protests, a disastrous cyclone, a fruitful visit by the Prime Minister, and much more. TNIE lensmen rewind and zoom in on a few moments which they captured as lasting memories for them

Lake in neglect: A view of a waterbody next to Perungudi dumpyard which turned pink in colour due to algal bloom. | Martin Louis

Submerged subway: Residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains | P Jawahar

Mandous mayhem: Mandous cyclone in early December wreaked havoc in Mahabalipuram where boats were pushed ashore | Ashwin Prasath

Humane acts: When a fire brokeout at RGGGH, photojournalists and general public jumped in to assist fire service personnel | Ashwin Prasath

Modi meet in Madras: PM Modi handed over projects worth Rs 31,530 crore in the presence of CM MK Stalin on his visit to the city in May | Shiba Prasad Sahu

Army aspirants detained: Police personnel detain citizens who staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme| R Satish Babu

The last lockdown: January had the city go under lockdown once again due to the spread of Omicron | R Satish Babu

