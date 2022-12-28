Chennai: Kauvery Hospital helps 80-year-old runner get back on track 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital in Chennai successfully performed a challenging and complex correction surgery on the spinal deformity of an 84-year-old man from Bangkok. The complicated surgery, which has a high risk of mortality and morbidity, was successfully completed in eight hours.

The 84-year-old American, living in Bangkok, was a fitness enthusiast who routinely went on a 2-km run every day. About a year ago, he began to develop severe back pain and went around exploring solutions for the same. He flew down to India for treatment and underwent a keyhole surgery in Delhi, but in vain. When he returned to Bangkok, he was advised to do regular physiotherapy.

Despite physiotherapy for a few months, his condition did not get better. He again consulted doctors in Mumbai, who prescribed injections to alleviate the pain. Yet again, that was not effective and he started exploring naturopathic treatments.

After multiple consultations and treatments, he connected with Dr Balamurali, head of Spine Surgery, consultant Spine and Neurosurgeon, at Kauvery Hospital Chennai for a video consultation.

“The gentleman shared his scan reports online. We suggested a major surgery, with the goal being ‘a pain-free, the better quality of life. He was counselled through virtual sessions to prepare him mentally for the surgery. The surgery was later performed meticulously, over eight hours. Due to his age, there were high risks involved, but the surgery was successful.

He underwent post-operative rehabilitation for three weeks after which he could walk comfortably. My promise to him is that he’ll be running again within six months!” says Dr Balamurali. “Since he did not have any support system, we arranged his visa and admission process. Also, since he came from a different geographical background, we ensured his diet at the hospital was compatible with his international lifestyle” added Dr P Keerthivasan, consultant orthopaedic spine surgeon, who was part of the team.

Speaking on the success of the treatment, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, “Age-related spinal problems are very common.

The treatments provided to improve the quality of life are increasing over the last few years, with breakthrough technologies and minimally invasive procedures. End-to-end care for a patient is highly crucial, especially for someone from a different geographical and cultural background. I appreciate Dr Balamurali and his team for restoring the faith and confidence in the patient who travelled down all the way with the hope to recover and be back on his feet. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

The surgery was successful, and he was discharged after three weeks of rehabilitation without complications. He is now relieved of his pain and will be able to continue his normal life very soon.

