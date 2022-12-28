Home Cities Chennai

Residents breathe easy as gas leak plugged in time in Chennai

TNIE looks back at stories that helped change the lives of many for the better

Published: 28th December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

CPCL Nagapattinam

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited at Oil Jetty Port Office in Nagapattinam district. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

In July, residents of densely populated areas like Tiruvottiyur and Manali reported a strong LPG-like odour, which caused alarm. The suspect was a nearby government-owned petroleum corporation.

TNIE broke the story and the state government immediately formed a technical committee, which examined the case and hinted at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) being the source of the smell and recommended several measures, including reducing the use of high sulphur crude oil in the refinery.

TNIE consistently followed the issue for two months publishing multiple articles. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has even asked the CPCL to cut its production to 75 per cent for a brief period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG gas leak Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp