Residents breathe easy as gas leak plugged in time in Chennai

In July, residents of densely populated areas like Tiruvottiyur and Manali reported a strong LPG-like odour, which caused alarm. The suspect was a nearby government-owned petroleum corporation. TNIE broke the story and the state government immediately formed a technical committee, which examined the case and hinted at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) being the source of the smell and recommended several measures, including reducing the use of high sulphur crude oil in the refinery. TNIE consistently followed the issue for two months publishing multiple articles. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has even asked the CPCL to cut its production to 75 per cent for a brief period.