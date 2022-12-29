Home Cities Chennai

Boy with Wilson's copper disease gets treatment at Govt Stanley Hospital in Chennai

Speaking to TNIE, Marimuthu, the boy's father, said that he'd sought help from the Chief Minister and the Health Minister earlier to provide necessary treatment for their son.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Health Minister Ma Subramanian promised to help with regard to the treatment of Mukesh (10), who suffers from a rare disease Wilson's Copper Disease. The minister spoke to the boy's parents over the phone and requested the parents take Mukesh to Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

Speaking to TNIE, Marimuthu, the boy's father, said that he'd sought help from the Chief Minister and the Health Minister earlier to provide necessary treatment for their son. "As we belong to a marginalised community, we had been struggling to afford our son's treatment.

However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Dindigul Medical College Hospital Dean Dr Rajashree came to our help after TNIE carried a news report titled 'Parents of 10-year-old boy requests Stalin's help' about our son's condition on December 26. At present, our son is under treatment and the doctors are running several tests, including scans, endoscopy, and blood tests. We hope our son will recover soon," he said.

