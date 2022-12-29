Home Cities Chennai

Shift Amma Kudineer points: Accounts committee chief

Asks supply points to be placed in densely-populated areas in city

Mayor R Priya following the Covid-19 protocol while arriving at the council meeting hall In Ripon Building on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Amma Kudineer supply points are now being used by commercial complexes and shops as opposed to families from disadvantaged sections for whom the scheme was originally intended when it was introduced in 2016, accounts committee chairman Dhanasekaran K said at the council meeting on Wednesday.

He asked for these supply points to be relocated to areas where they may be used by families residing in slums and other densely populated residential settlements. “Except in ward 135 where the supply point is located near a slum, the other points are in commercial areas like the one near KK Nagar park where shopkeepers draw water in bulk. In the zonal committee meeting, a majority of the councillors voted against allocating maintenance costs because of poor usage by residents,” Dhanasekaran said. 

He also said maintenance contracts should be awarded through a tender system as the maintenance of each supply point costs anywhere between `5-14 lakh per year. There are 52 supply points across the city as part of the Amma Kudineer scheme that was introduced by former CM J Jayalalithaa. 

Councillors also complained of poor waste management and said the private contractors miss several streets and households. Responding to the complaints, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the corporation is working on a mobile application to monitor the absenteeism and punctuality of conservancy workers and the councillors may be granted access. 

Councillors also asked for a copy of the works undertaken in their respective wards, additional fogging machines and tablets for paperless communication.

