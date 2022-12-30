Home Cities Chennai

KEC-VNC JV bags Chennai Metro contract

Published: 30th December 2022 06:33 AM

CRML awarded contract for track works to KEC-VNC JV in Chennai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The contract for Chennai Metro’s track work of standard gauge including all associated work between CMBT and Madhavaram Milk Colony for corridor 5 under second phase has been awarded to KEC-VNC joint venture, at a cost of Rs 206.64 crore.

The stretch, which is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),  involves supply of head hardened rails, turnouts, fastenings and installation of ballastless tracks in 16 Metro station.

CMRL director T Archunan (projects), chief general managers S Ashok Kumar, Livingstone, Rekha Prakash and additional general manager Gurunath Reddy were present.

chennai metro
