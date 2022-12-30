Home Cities Chennai

Nemmeli desalination plant to start operation in April

According to a senior official, the construction of the plant costing Rs 1,516.8 crore, will be completed before the end of the current fiscal year and it will begin operation in April.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Nemmeli desalination plant | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is accelerating work on constructing the third desalination plant at Nemmeli, which will have the capacity to treat 150 million litres per day (MLD).

According to a senior official, the construction of the plant costing Rs 1,516.8 crore, will be completed before the end of the current fiscal year and it will begin operation in April.

The official told TNIE that construction of the plant and the main water transmission pipelines from the desalination plant to Pallavaram is currently underway. Almost 80% of the work was completed.

“Water produced from this plant is to be supplied to the southern parts of the city including Velachery, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Keelkattalai, Moovarasampettai, Sholinganallur, Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Madipakkam, and IT corridor, benefiting nearly nine lakh people,” the official added. Another official said Chennai’s water demand stood at 1,400 MLD while the supply was 1,060 MLD. To bridge this gap, it was imperative to identify additional sources. That is why the third desalination project is being carried out in Nemmeli.

The city has no perennial water sources. The existing water sources are dependent on monsoon, and whenever monsoon fails, the city faces drought. The city’s first desalination plant was built at Minjur while the second plant was built at Nemmeli, with a capacity of 100 MLD each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
desalination plant Nemmeli
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp