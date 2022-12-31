Flood mitigation: Study begins to build surplus channels in Adyar basin

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of flood mitigation work, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is preparing a detailed project report to build additional water channels in Adyar and Kovalam sub-basins. A senior WRD officer told TNIE that south Chennai should have another 32 channels connected to Pallikaranai marshland in alignment with natural water courses. Currently, however, WRD has only a few channels coursing through areas such as Velachery, Adambakkam, Narayanapuram, Keelkattalai Kovilambakkam, and surrounding areas. “South Chennai has been severely affected by inundation every monsoon. Following the bitter experience, TN government directed the department to begin the construction of additional channels here,” the officer added. Another officer said WRD, a few months ago, appointed a private consultant to prepare a feasibility report on constructing water channels in Tambaram, Mudichur, Perukulathur, Rajakilpauk, Irumbuliyur, Kovalam and surrounding areas. According to the report, encroachment was found to be a major impediment. It was, however, possible to build the channels as most of the land was still under WRD control, the officer added. He said WRD was planning to construct about 10 channels in south Chennai in the first phase. The DPR would be submitted in a week and funds were likely to be allocated in the next budget.