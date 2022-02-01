Forces that forest an area

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no better herald of change than a unified force. The Green Velachery Trust makes a fine example. When members of the Rotary Club of Velachery, Exnora International, Apex Club and many residents of Velachery joined hands, they found a way to sprout bright green in decaying grey. Inaugurated in April 2021 with a mission to plant one lakh trees in the area, it took them only nine months to strike off a significant portion of their goal with 5,500 trees.

You may recognise their work lining the tracks of the rail from Taramani to Velachery or sprucing up the road that connects the Tarmani, Velachery and Perungudi stations, among other projects. “When I was the president of the Federation of Velachery Welfare Association, from 2003-05, we were restoring two temple tanks and two corporation tanks and then thought of this idea along the way. When people stepped out for their daily walks on the railway station service road, it was not appealing at all to view the wild bushes and karuvelam trees. Eventually, we cleared and beautified the place,” shares Kumara Raja, a member of the Rotary Club and the Green Velachery Trust.

Joint efforts

But, these efforts would not have been possible without the help and support extended from the Railways, Greater Chennai Corporation, the band of welfare associations, as well as citizens of the neighbourhood.

“We find many like the Rotaract Club of SRM Easwari Engineering College, MLAs, MPs, schoolchildren and college students, who lend a hand in our operations. Some neighbourhood kids find themselves very interested in the trees they plant, asking once in two weeks if it has grown,” he smiles. The recognition that their work has awarded also allows them to approach the government about other issues such as street lights on the Taramani-Perungudi-Velachery road.

Environmentalism is not the only legacy left behind by this trust; there is physical evidence of the same to be enjoyed by posterity. Right under one of the Velachery twin flyovers is a rich grove of trees — neem, peepul and such — that will, in time, provide the citizens with ample breeze and of course, a stunning view. “Many people even say that the same will be an oxygen factory in two years. We are also planning to plant fruiting trees that will, in time, provide the citizens with fruits to eat,” he adds. Another example of the long-term commitment of Green Velachery is the effort put into the maintenance of the trees. Three people take charge of the watering, trimming and other routine activities and do so regularly from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, including secretary Ravichandran and joint secretary Balachandar.

A brighter future

Despite the work done, there is no time to rest, as the Trust looks for more vacant lands and areas to douse with greenery. Their goals are ambitious — 10,000 by the end of the year — but their work ethic speaks for the odds favouring them. All this work also requires adequate funding, which so far has come from the organisations and a few donations. “We require approximately Rs 20,000 every month for maintenance. Funding is difficult to attain but there are also many now who appreciate the work we do. Furthermore, no matter how much we receive, we manage to do something with it,” he explains.

It is not only the people who have taken time to acknowledge their efforts, but the corporation as well. The Trust was awarded at the ribbon building by KN Nehru, minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply and Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation commissioner, for their tremendous work. With supportive volunteers and appreciative citizens propelling them further, it seems like there is a lot ahead for Green Velachery. “It’s difficult but we’ve taken it up so we have to deliver,” Raja concludes.

Donate for a green tomorrow

To donate, please refer: CA 723660603; ISFC code: TNSC0000001; The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-op Bank Ltd, Velachery Branch