It’s back to ‘normal’ for students in Tamil Nadu

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 1 to 12 on Tuesday. Though students were provided hand sanitisers, and their temperatures were screened, adherence to physical distancing norms remained an issue in many places due to insufficient space. While most private institutions restricted themselves and called only students from high school and higher secondary classes, some of them operated in staggered timings.

“We had called only students from Classes 6-12 on Tuesday. While they have classes for the whole day, primary students have been asked to come from Wednesday in two shifts — morning and afternoon. Changes will be made depending on feedback,” said PG Subramanian, principal of Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram. The city corporation schools recorded a 67 per cent attendance on Monday, with the highest attendance of 79 per cent in Class 1.

As many students have been under stress and faced a learning gap of late, teachers said they would start by interacting with students before taking classes. K Rathnamala, a teacher at a private school in Velachery, said: “There was absolutely no connection with students during online classes. Some students are even confused about the basics. So, we will start with the basics and then move on to important topics. Foundation is crucial for children in Classes 1-5. It is ironic that we are nearing the end of the academic year.” Meanwhile, many school managements are concerned about the lack of space in classrooms, which is affecting physical distancing norms.

Pic: R Satish Babu

“It is impossible to stop kids from interacting with each other and sharing their food, in case there is a lunch break. Since it has been a couple of years that they have come to the school, there is so much excitement. So, we have decided to have classes only till 1 pm with a 5-minute break. Even then, they meet,” said principal of a private school in Kilpauk.

School-reopening, however, has come as a huge relief to many parents who had to leave their jobs to take care of their children during online classes. “My husband is an auto driver and I worked as a saleswoman at a garment store nearby. Since there was nobody to look after our son, I had to leave my job.

Ever since then, we have been struggling to eat three meals a day. I can now finally start searching for jobs,” said P Lakshmi, a parent, from Vadapalani. Meanwhile, the first round of revision examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 9. The Board examinations are scheduled in May.