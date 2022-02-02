Madras HC extends stay on action against OPS, son in false affidavit case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court extended the stay on further action against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his son and MP P Ravindranath, in connection with a case relating to filing of false affidavit along with nomination papers for contesting elections.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar extended the stay when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. The district crime branch (DCB) of Theni police filed two separate FIRs against Panneerselvam and Ravindranath recently following a direction issued by a special court trying cases against MPs/MLAs in Chennai. This was based on a petition filed by P Milany, a DMK functionary.

The petitioner contended that Panneerselvam and Ravindranath had furnished false affidavits on their income when they filed the nomination papers for the 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2021 Assembly elections.

Subsequently, the court ordered registration of FIRs by the DCB, which then filed two FIRs. However, Panneerselvam and Ravindranath approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIRs.