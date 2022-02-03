Chennai Book Fair to be held for 19 days from February 16 amid strict COVID guidelines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday gave its nod for the 45th Chennai Book Fair between February 16 and March 6. This book fair was postponed last month due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The government has also issued standard operating procedures for organising the book fair.

The G.O issued in this regard said the Booksellers' and Publishers' Association of South India in its representation to the government recalled that the association had organised the Chennai Book Fair last year by adhering to the guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Also, this year, the association has sought permission to conduct the book fair by reducing the number of book stalls from 1,000 to 800 and promised that the guidelines for organising the book fair would be adhered to. Following this, the government has given permission and issued SOPs for organising the book fair.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, people above 65 years, those who are sick, pregnant women and toddlers should not be allowed. Also, to avoid crowding, entry tickets can be issued online. Only three visitors can be allowed in a stall at a time and they can spend 10 to 15 minutes in each stall. The book fair can be held between 10 a.m and 7 p.m.

Also, for each stall, there should be entrance and exit points for visitors. Besides, air conditioning facility will not be allowed and workers in the stalls should wear gloves. The organisers can advise the visitors too to wear gloves.