NGT halts construction in Villivakkam lake area

“Establishing the tertiary treatment plant and developing the restored area as an eco-park will not serve the purpose.

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put the brakes on construction of Chennai Metro Water’s 10 MLD tertiary treatment ultrafiltration plant on 11.5 acres of Villivakkam lake, and development of eco-park by the Corporation on 27.05 acres of restored lake area.

The bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, in a petition filed by Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, suggested Metro Water and the Corporation consider shifting the projects outside the lake area.

“Establishing the tertiary treatment plant and developing the restored area as an eco-park will not serve the purpose. If allowed, the purpose of restoration of the area... will be defeated,” the bench said, adding that any eco-park or amusement park construction can be permitted only beyond the buffer zone of the tank and not in the water storing area. 

The NGT bench said Metro Water should consider shifting the proposed tertiary treatment plant to an area where a sewage treatment plant is already established. It also warned government officials of consequential orders of removing the constructions to protect the waterbody, which would result in unnecessary loss.

The tribunal asked the authorities to use the funds with discretion and in a judicial manner to protect the waterbody instead of reducing the lake area.  The tribunals directed the managing director of Chennai Metro Water and Corporation commissioner to file separate affidavits, and posted the case for February 15.

