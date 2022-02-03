Rain, rain gone away, filthy water in Manali here to stay

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after withdrawal of the Northeast monsoon, residents of Chinnasekkadu in Manali are still wading through stagnant water. Residents say underground drainage and stormwater drains being laid without a proper plan in low-lying areas is the main reason for waterlogging. Unhappy with the slow pace of works, they promise to vote for a candidate who will expedite the works.

“More than 60 houses are suffering due to the pool of drainage for nearly four months now. Students use the football ground behind the divisional office of the Corporation for fishing. Some residents are illegally directing the sewage to stormwater drains leading to the overflow and stagnation,” said A Annadurai, a resident of Chinnasekkadu.

Another problem is the bad roads in the area. “Whenever we complain, officials say they are yet to get a no objection certificate from Metro Water. Both underground drainage and stormwater drainage works, which were stopped during the rains, is progressing very slowly. Many commuters suffer from back pains due to the bad roads,” said D Babu, another resident. This apart, residents also complained about pollution as there are several industries in the locality.

Residents of Kadapakkam in Manali said, “Many container yards have come up in agricultural areas and irrigation canals are blocked, resulting in water stagnation. Officials should build stormwater drains that would lead to Puzhal lake near Vaikalmedu bridge,” said S Murugan of Kadapakkam.

While 36 buses once operated from Redhills to Tiruvottiyur, connecting several villages in Manali, it was reduced to just one citing lack of collection. “Voltage fluctuation is a big problem in Kanniammanpettai. After several representations, a transformer was erected. However, no connection has been given so far. The strength of staff in various government offices should be increased in areas included in the Corporation in 2011 as this is a reason why works are pending,” said M Rajan of Kanniammanpettai.