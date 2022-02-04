STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough fight on cards for Tambaram mayor post

The AIADMK is contesting 67 wards and is fielding candidates in five SC women wards, except ward 27.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With both the AIADMK and DMK releasing candidates’ list for councillor posts for Tambaram Corporation, a tough fight is expected in all wards contested by SC women, as one of them will likely become the first Mayor of the civic body.

Of the 70 wards, six — 4, 12, 13, 27, 31 and 51 — are reserved for SC women. The Mayor will not necessarily be one among the successful candidates from the reserved wards. “An SC woman councillor from any of the 70 wards could become the Mayor since SC candidates conventionally contest in general wards too in Tambaram, Pallavaram, and other erstwhile local bodies in suburban areas, which were merged for creating Tambaram Corporation,” said a DMK cadre.

Although there was tough competition among supporters of Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan for the coveted Mayor’s post, local leaders say they are yet to get any indications on potential candidates. The DMK has nominated candidates in 58 wards, including the six reserved for SC women. The AIADMK is contesting 67 wards and is fielding candidates in five SC women wards, except ward 27.

Former AIADMK MLA P Dhansingh, who belongs to SC category, was elected from the general constituency. He was MLA of Pallavaram between 2011 and 2016. Dhansingh’s wife Thanam Dhansingh is contesting in ward 13 under AIADMK ticket.

“If AIADMK wins majority of wards, she could become the Mayor for Tambaram,” said an AIADMK office-bearer. While most AIADMK women candidates are relatives of second-rung party leaders, women’s wing office-bearers were given a handful of seats.Similarly, in DMK too, mostly councillor seats were given to family members of office-bearers.

AIADMK DMK Tambaram chennai
Comments

