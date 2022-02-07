Residents of Chennai Corporation's Zone-VI plagued by drainage water, bad roads

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With work on Stepenson Road bridge across the Otteri Nullah dragging on, the residents are forced to wade through drainage water stagnating on the road. Water-logging is a major issue in Pulianthope, Otteri and Kolathur and the residents want it addressed soon.

Dumping on construction materials on Stephenson Road has added to the woes. The work is supposed to get over by April, but that seems highly unlikely now, say the residents. The officials should also start construction of bridges in Otteri and Ganesapuram and the waterbodies must be desilted periodically, said G Ashok, a local resident.

In Otteri, the residents are still continuing to live in unsafe tenements as they have no means to move out despite notices having been served. "We are asking for alternate houses as we don't earn enough to pay advance and rent. Officials tell us that they have served notices and won’t be responsible if anything happens. While some families have moved out, we are stuck here. We are also scared that they might send us to faraway places like Thoraipakkam," said G Thangamani, a 70-year-old resident in Periyar Nagar.

The situation is the same in the housing board house near Decoster Road. In Gandhi Nagar, more than 400 families living in small huts have only one functioning community toilet. The other three toilets have been encroached upon, said the residents.

"Corporation schools as well as government school lack basic facilities and some like the one near Vekatammal Samathi Street have become a den for anti-social activities. There is also no word on modernisation of the Pulianthope slaughterhouse," said A Selvaraj.

In Kolathur, residents complain roads are not milled properly. "In Vetri Nagar and surrounding areas, manholes were covered while laying roads. In many areas, cement roads have been laid and they are elevated, which leads to water entering homes. These cement roads cause dust allergy and prevent percolation of water and should be replaced soon," said S Kotteswaran, a resident.