1000 Chennai crocodiles to travel to Reliance Zoo in Gujarat

CHENNAI: The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust is buzzing with activity for the past few months as hundreds of ‘surplus’ mugger crocodiles are being loaded into Gujarat-bound trucks for their new home at the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in Jamnagar 2,000 km away.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has permitted GZRRC, which is part of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom also called Reliance Zoo, to acquire 1,000 mugger crocodiles, said to be in surplus, from the city facility.

The permission was accorded in April last year under Section 38(I) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which allows acquisition or transfer of captive animals from or to a recognised zoo. TNIE has exclusively accessed the letter dated April 9, 2021, written by Sonali Ghosh, Deputy Inspector General of Forest, CZA, to Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden giving approval for the transfer of 350 male and 650 female surplus crocodiles on the condition that the animals shall be housed in an off-display facility of the zoo in such a way that they do not breed.

CZA officials said the request for transfer came from the Madras Crocodile Bank which is reeling under severe financial crunch for the last couple of years due to forced Covid-19 lockdowns.

Cash-strapped croc bank struggles to feed reptiles

The Madras crocodile bank was struggling to feed the animals. Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj has given a transit permit to Madras crocodile bank to relocate 300 crocodiles, all male muggers. Official documents available with TNIE reveal 50 male mugger crocodiles were already shifted to Jamnagar facility in two batches between November and December last year.

On January 11 this year, a transit permit was given to relocate 250 more crocodiles in five batches. As per the annual report for 2019-20 uploaded on CZA website, Madras crocodile bank as on March 31, 2020 has over 2,000 crocodiles of 17 different species, of which 1,820 are mugger crocodiles. So, the croc bank chose to give away almost 50 per cent of its crocodilians.

A senior official in the TN forest department said the relocation makes a lot of sense given the fact that crocodile bank is crammed with surplus animals. “Madras crocodile bank for several years has been writing to the forest department to rehabilitate some of its surplus animals in natural habitats, but the State government refused to grant permission fearing backlash from local people and possible conflict.

Even after all 1,000 muggers are moved out, the croc bank will keep its gene pool intact and can use the saved money.” The forest official said the entire shifting operation is being carried out in the presence of Chennai wildlife warden.

The animals’ health and well-being is given highest priority. Prior to transport, animals identified for transport are marked and moved into disinfected crates. Pramila Rajan, director, Madras crocodile bank, has not responded to TNIE’s messages or e-mail.

Transit nod for 250 crocs

