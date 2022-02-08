Bid to smuggle 1 kg gold foiled at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.09 kg of gold worth Rs 47.73 lakh and arrested a woman who arrived from Dubai at Chennai Airport. Saithoon Beevi, Jahabur Hussain was intercepted by customs officers on Sunday after her arrival from Emirates Flight EK 544.

On examination, two packets containing gold in paste form was found concealed and stitched into her undergarments. On extraction, one ingot of gold weighing 971 grams was recovered and seized. She was later arrested, a release stated.

Separately, officers intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Colombo by Indigo Airlines Flight and found a packet containing gold in paste form. On extraction one ingot of 123 grams was recovered and seized. A total of 1.09 kg of gold worth Rs 47.73 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, the release added.