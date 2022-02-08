Drainage work in Ambattur drags on for 23 years 

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As local body polls will be held after a gap of 10 years, residents of Ambattur hope underground drainage (UGD) works and water supply projects, which have been pending for many years now, are completed. The residents also want improved health and education facilities, and measures to reduce traffic congestion.

The UGD work started in Ambattur in 1999 along with a few other municipalities. “Wards 85, 86 and parts of 82 are yet to get connections. Metro Water started work on piped water supply in 2011 when Ambattur was included in the Chennai Corporation. However, nearly 40 per cent of the work is pending,” said Lenin Sundar, CPM district committee member.

When the late CM J Jayalalithaa campaigned for the 2011 elections, she promised CTH Road to be widened to six lanes. It was part of the DMK manifesto as well. However, the plan is being delayed due to the opposition from local traders, say residents.

“During peak hours, the road gets extremely congested. If the railway overbridge in Ambattur is widened, it will improve the situation. We were also told there were three other bridges being planned to reduce traffic congestion. But works are yet to start,” said S Suresh, General Secretary of United Welfare Association of Ambattur.

The number of government schools in the locality is also inadequate. “There are nearly 1.5 lakh kids in the zone. While there are more than 30 schools, there are not enough government schools. A higher secondary school for boys should be started. The government should also open an arts college,” added Lenin Sundar.

Small bus service in interior parts of Ambattur Industrial Estate and widening of stormwater drains, to prevent water from entering industrial units, are also among the demands.

In 2011, it was promised that legacy waste at Athipattu dumpyard would be cleared and a park constructed. However, the work was put on hold. Pollution of Korattur lake should also be checked, said M Sathish, a resident.