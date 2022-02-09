STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temples targeted in eviction drives by govt: Hindu Munnani plea in Madras HC

The Hindu Munnani has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court (HC) alleging discrimination shown against Hindu temples while evicting encroachments in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

However, the State denied the allegations and flayed that a false picture was being portrayed against the government as if it was against Hindus.

The petition was filed by T Elango, spokesperson of Hindu Munnani. He alleged that about 200 temples were demolished by authorities in the recent months while evicting encroachments under the National Disaster Management Act. He cited examples of certain temples and sought a scheme for regularisation or relocation of religious structures built on promoboke land.

The petitioner alleged that demolition of temples alone is nothing but discrimination and the entire State machinery is bent upon demolishing them. The ACJ directed the petitioner to file a detailed affidavit saying the court should make note of the ‘fact’ that no action was taken by the government despite the existence of some monument or temple or some other structure belonging to a particular religion.

“We will endorse removal of encroachments on waterbodies but it should be without discrimination,” he said.Responding to him, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made it clear that the government did not show any discrimination and the principle of unity in diversity is being followed by the State.

The AAG blamed certain people for trying to portray a ‘pseudo-picture’ against the government as if it was against the Hindus and blamed that various information technology (IT) wings were employed for this.
“The court cannot be used for furthering this purpose,” he said.

