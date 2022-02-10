BJP functionary denied bail by Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sowthamani, a BJP executive committee member, in connection with a case registered by the Central Crime Branch against her for allegedly wantonly inciting clash and religious enmity. Meanwhile, on a similar charge against Bharthiya Yuva Morcha State president Vinoj P Selvam, Justice Pongiappan adjourned hearing on an anticipatory bail application filed by Vinoj, and directed the prosecution to submit all the documents relating to the case filed against him by the Crime Branch.
