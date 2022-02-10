Man attacks BJP state headquarters in Chennai with petrol bombs, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu state BJP headquarters was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday morning. A 36-year-old man had allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the office around 1:30 am, the police said.

Chennai police said they have the police have arrested a man identified as Vinoth alias Karuka Vinoth with the help of CCTV footage. He had allegedly hurled the petrol bombs and fled the scene. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene.

Vinoth was arrested early Thursday morning and the police are conducting an enquiry to ascertain the reason for this attack.

BJP president K Annamalai has demanded an NIA investigation into the incident. It is suspected that someone should be behind the person who had hurled the petrol bombs.