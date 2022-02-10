STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staying above water major goal in Teynampet

Solution to frequent road cave-ins, removal of encroachments on pavements sought

Published: 10th February 2022 07:14 AM

Abandoned vehicles seen parked on the Jethu Nagar 1st Main road near Mandaveli in the city | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As residents in Teynampet vote for the local body elections on February 19, the memories of November rains last year could weigh heavily on their minds. Ravi Nandyala of JethNagar Residents’ Association said, “During the rains, all three departments- TANGEDCO, Metro Water and the City Corporation were doing all they can to help us. But without coordination, they were horses pulling the chariot in different directions.”

The sewage connection from Jeth Nagar to St Mary’s road had collapsed several months ago, leaving Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to clean the sewage chambers before the connecting point every two weeks. When the sewage well was constructed on St Mary’s road, it was already weak and collapsed due to the weight of buses, said residents. 

For several weeks after the November rains, residents of Mandaveli and Alwarpet suffered from water logging mixed with sewage. Habibullah road and GN Chetty road were also among the worst affected. 
One of the central zones in the city, Teynampet covers parts of areas such as Choolaimedu, Triplicane, Thousand Lights, Mylapore, Alwarpet, etc.

A Metro Water official in Teynampet told TNIE that sewage lines in the area were burdened with rain water, causing it to choke.  Another issue that has been plaguing the zone is the frequent road cave-ins. In December last year, portions of Brindavan street in West Mambalam caved-in twice in a week. Most recently, there was a cave in on PS Sivaswami Salai due to a leak in the drinking water pipeline. Officials said it would be cleared by Wednesday night. MJ Thulasiram, a resident of South Mada street said, “There needs to be a long-term solution to the cave-ins as it seem to be taking place far too frequently.”

Residents of Mandaveli sought removal of encroachments and waste from pavements to enable pedestrians walk and relaying Vinayagam street road after milling. Interior roads like Adams street, TSV Koil street and Mada street also needs relaying. Residents of Chokkalingam street said they have been suffering from unscheduled power cuts over the last several months.

Vijayashanti P, a resident of Triplicane said that areas like Dr Besant road were flooded in the recent rains. 
“However, officials have informed us that a stormwater drain will be constructed at Besant Road. Hopefully, this take care of water stagnation,” she said.

