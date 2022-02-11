STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ex-guv Subbarao supports RBI’s easy money policy

Subbarao said that the Central Bank has kept a pause on the policy stance, thereby trying to maintain the balance between growth and inflation.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the challenge before RBI is to juggle between maintaining price stability, support growth and employment and preserve financial stability. Highlighting the decision to keep the repo and reverse repo rate unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting on Thursday, he said RBI has made extraordinarily easy policy in the last two years. 

“It was very necessary and the RBI took the right stance and has been instrumental in keeping the economy going but the concern is that the low interest rates and the enormous liquidity could potentially disrupt financial stability,” the former RBI Governor said while addressing 12th annual Great Lakes-Union Bank Finance Conference.

Subbarao said that the Central Bank has kept a pause on the policy stance, thereby trying to maintain the balance between growth and inflation. This was always a  challenge for any central bank even in normal times and even a big  challenge during a crisis like the current situation, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Duvvuri Subbarao
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp