Jolarpettai to get goods shed under PM Gati Shakti Plan

Published: 11th February 2022 07:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu and development of goods shed facility at Jolarpettai are among the seven initiatives under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, according to Chennai Port Chairman Sunil Paliwal.

The other projects include construction of bunker berth, coordinating with TN government and NHAI for construction of elevated road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal, development of buffer parking yard for container trailers inside the port and projects for improving rail movement inside the port.

This comes after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal took a comprehensive review of these initiatives and measures taken by the various ports for facilitating ease of doing business as well as operational efficiency through technology to give a boost to growth under the Gati Shakti Plan.

Meawhile, Kamarajar Port has identified six Gati Shakti initiatives with key intervention in the areas of capacity addition  projects.

