STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN urban local body polls: Micro observers, live streaming at 1,139 Chennai booths 

According to the DEO, on Saturday, candidate setting in the ballot units at 22 distribution centres and sealing was done.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the local body elections, 1,139 polling stations in the city have been identified as vulnerable booths, District Election Officer (DEO) and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told reporters on Saturday.

According to SEC guidelines, 334 of these booths will have micro-observers to monitor the process and the remaining booths will have livestreaming arrangements where live feed from the booths will be monitored at the city corporation’s control room.All 5,794 polling stations in the city will have CCTV cameras.

According to the DEO, on Saturday, candidate setting in the ballot units at 22 distribution centres and sealing was done. Over 5,000 corporation staff have been engaged to issue booth slips within the next three days. “We have so far registered 44 FIRs for violations such as conducting meetings or using loudspeakers without permission,” Bedi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body elections Tamil Nadu chennai
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp