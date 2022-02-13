TN urban local body polls: Micro observers, live streaming at 1,139 Chennai booths 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the local body elections, 1,139 polling stations in the city have been identified as vulnerable booths, District Election Officer (DEO) and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told reporters on Saturday.

According to SEC guidelines, 334 of these booths will have micro-observers to monitor the process and the remaining booths will have livestreaming arrangements where live feed from the booths will be monitored at the city corporation’s control room.All 5,794 polling stations in the city will have CCTV cameras.

According to the DEO, on Saturday, candidate setting in the ballot units at 22 distribution centres and sealing was done. Over 5,000 corporation staff have been engaged to issue booth slips within the next three days. “We have so far registered 44 FIRs for violations such as conducting meetings or using loudspeakers without permission,” Bedi said.