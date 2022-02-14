STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID effect: PhD students in Chennai consider dropping out due to incomplete research

Mugadha Sreenivasan was filled with enthusiasm and excitement when she enrolled for a PhD programme in 2018 at Anna university.

Published: 14th February 2022

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mugadha Sreenivasan was filled with enthusiasm and excitement when she enrolled for a PhD programme in 2018 at Anna University. But now she feels opting for the programme was her biggest mistake. In the last three years, she has made little progress on her research work, thanks to the pandemic. And now she is considering dropping out of the course.

"I got admission for PhD and was enjoying it until the pandemic turned the world upside down. After finishing my theoretical work, I was gearing up to start lab research when pandemic struck and lockdown was announced," said Mugadha.

"Due to subsequent lockdowns and closure of labs for months, I have not had any significant progress in the past two years," lamented Mugadha. The majority of the PhD scholars in the university have a similar tale to tell. The pandemic has not only affected their work but also taken a toll on their mental well-being

"I am not excited anymore about my research. Though labs are reopened now and I have started my work, there is uncertainty about the next lockdown," said T Senthil, another PhD student of Anna University. The university said adequate measures are being taken for the benefit of PhD scholars. 

"In June 2020, an online mechanism was put in place to ensure that students can defend their viva virtually and there was no delay in getting their degrees. PhD scholars are allowed to work at labs following COVID protocols," said KP Jaya, director, centre for research, Anna University.

Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj said PhD students will be given adequate support and time to complete their research work. "We have given necessary extensions so that students can finish their work," said Velraj.

