Mosquitoes make merry in Mangadu, residents request removal of rainwater 

Published: 18th February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage pile at a vacant plot in Mangadu | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been at least two months since the withdrawal of northeast monsoon, but several open spaces and vacant plots in ward 7 of Mangadu municipality still have stagnant rainwater. This has turned breeding ground for mosquitoes. This ward is one of the smallest with under 400 voters going to polls on Saturday. A majority of them are from two gated communities — SKR Sun Bright Gardens and Step Stone Apartments.

The front runner to win the election is social worker Perumal Raj, who is contesting as an independent and served as president of SKR Sun Bright Gardens Resident Welfare Association for several years. His rival is DMK’s S Ramesh.

Local residents of ward-7 in Mangadu municipality campaigning for independent candidate and social worker Perumal Raj.

Although corridor-4 of Chennai Metro Rail, which is under construction, passes close-by, the ward lack almost every basic amenity. Pothole-filled narrow roads, improper stormwater drain, absence of underground drainage, lack of water supply and poor solid waste management, has made life difficult for local residents. 

Perumal Raj told TNIE, "I have been fighting for people's cause for several years. The water stagnation is due to improper disposal of plastic waste in vacant lands, preventing percolation of water. I will organise a clean-up and streamline regular collection and proper disposal of solid waste."

On Thursday, resident welfare associations submitted a memorandum with 13 demands, including development works, creating sports infrastructure and skill development programmes. Perumal said every genuine demand will be looked into and pursued with the municipality authorities for time-bound action.

