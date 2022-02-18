STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voters in Chennai's resettlement colonies want sports facilities, image makeover

Kannagi Nagar residents say employers look down on them and they lose job opportunities

Published: 18th February 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage leak between buildings at Kannagi Nagar. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ward councillors of resettlement colonies like Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and parts of Semmencherry must shoulder added responsibilities apart from carrying out their usual duties, said the residents. The councillors should encourage young people, create sports opportunities and help rebuild image of the area, they said.

“I don’t have too many complaints. The parks and roads are well maintained. But if you go to other parts of the city and say you’re from Kannagi Nagar, people look down on us. When looking for jobs, many people don’t say they are from Kannagi Nagar,” said K Prasanth, a 26-year-old resident. While efforts were taken to paint the buildings and turn it into an art district, it has not helped the job prospects, he said.

“There needs to be a consistent effort to shed this image of being untrustworthy. At least by the time our children grow up, they should be able to say that they are from Kannagi Nagar,” said Tamilmani P, who works in a private office. One solution he suggests is to encourage children take up sports.

While Kannagi Nagar has playgrounds, residents of Ezhil Nagar, a resettlement colony in ward 195, said children there needed a dedicated playground. “A lot of children here are interested in sports so there should be a dedicated playground,” said Sindu S.

Since the buildings in Kannagi Nagar are over 20 years old, there are signs of wear and tear in the structures. “The buildings have to be reconstructed and repainted in phases. Since it has been 20 years, we also need sale deeds,” said Mahesh, a resident. TC Karuna, who was a former ward councillor of 196, where Kannagi Nagar falls, said the burial grounds needed maintenance. “The residents also need a gasifier crematorium,” he said.

