STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ancient manuscripts and idols seized from cottage in Alwarpet

The officials of idol wing seized 11 ancient manuscripts with Buddhist inscriptions along with idols of Nataraja and Krishna from a heritage cottage in Alwarpet. 

Published: 19th February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The two-feet metallic Nataraja idol seized from a heritage cottage on Thursday night

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials of idol wing seized 11 ancient manuscripts with Buddhist inscriptions along with idols of Nataraja and Krishna from a heritage cottage in Alwarpet. According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team led by inspector Ravindran conducted search at a private arts and heritage centre in Alwarpet on Thursday night. The team seized a two-feet metallic Nataraja idol and a one-feet metallic idol of Lord Krishna.

The team also seized 11 bundles of ancient manuscripts containing Buddhist inscriptions. A senior police officer said the department is yet to ascertain the origin and language of inscriptions. “The items were concealed in the basement of the shop. The proprietors had no papers and have so far been unable to reveal the origin of the items.

Opinion of the ASI is being sought and efforts are on to find out the temples to which the idols may belong to and the country of origin of the manuscripts,” said a senior police officer. An expert who inspected the idols has opined that except the one-feet metallic idol of Nataraja remaining idols and the manuscripts are antique and are worth several crores of rupees in the international market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwarpet
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp