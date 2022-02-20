TN local body polls: Candidates flout rules, campaign on polling day

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the State Election Commission (SEC) had forbidden campaigning on Election Day, candidates of all parties and independents violated the rule. Many were seen campaigning near polling booths in the suburbs of the city. In Thiruverkadu, candidates from the ruling and opposition parties stood inside and outside polling booths, asking people to vote for them. Another group sat on the roadside displaying their symbol.

In Poonamallee, many voters were transported to booths in autos by ruling party supporters. After a few opposition party members raised complaints, the autos were chased away by police. Interestingly, besides ruling and opposition parties, no other party workers were seen near polling booths of Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Poonamallee and nearby areas. This was strange, as parties such as PMK and MNM are known to have a base in these areas.