TN urban body polls: Very few Covid patients vote

Corporation officials in Perungudi said very few patients had expressed willingness to vote. 

Published: 20th February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saranya*, a 38-year-old teacher, was one of the few Covid-19 patients who cast their votes on Saturday.A resident of Nanganallur, she said she would like to lead her students by example, and would never give up her right. She arrived by 5.30 pm at the Modern school in Nanganallur and was able to complete the process in under five minutes.

“I have to give credit to the city corporation officials who organised everything and made this a smooth process,” Saranya said.An ambulance was arranged to pick her up and drop her after voting. Suganya Devi A, Additional City Health Officer and U Sudha, Zonal Health Officer of the Alandur zone were at the spot to ensure that the booth was cleared of other voters.

Corporation officials in Perungudi said very few patients had expressed willingness to vote. Officials said patients were hesitant to put on PPE suits and cast votes amid possible stares from the public.Patients were allowed to vote between 5-6 pm. Polling staff were given PPEs and separate bins were arranged to dispose of the gloves. In some booths, voters protested outside for not being allowed after 5 pm. Although the timings were announced earlier, residents said they were not aware of the change. 

(*name changed)

TAGS
TN Local Body Polls 2022 COVID 19 COVID patients
