Chennai building collapse hero TM Thaniyarasu elected Corporation councillor

CHENNAI: DMK's TM Thaniyarasu, who was recently credited with helping save at least 60 residents from the building collapse in Thiruvottiyur, has won from ward 10 in Thiruvottiyur in the urban local body elections whose results were announced on Tuesday.

Although the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board building that collapsed is in ward 9, the news of his timely act had traveled to their neighbours who hope Thaniyarasu will serve them equally well. He was elected as ward councillor thrice before this when Thiruvottiyur was a municipality.

"Residents here call me for almost everything including in case of accidents or power failures which don't come under the ward councillor's purview. But I go for everything. My cellphone is always ringing, any time of the day or night," he said.

"I've worked on the field for many years and residents know that if they need me, I'll be there," he added.

In January this year, residents of the urban habitat development board tenements had called him to inspect the cracks in their building. Even before officials could, Thaniyarasu asked residents to leave the building immediately. It collapsed less than five minutes later.

He has been in the party for over 20 years now.

Now that he is councillor, his primary focus is to tackle irregularities in garbage collection and improving drinking water infrastructure. He also wants to improve facilities in Komala Nagar where a large number of residents rear cattle for milk.

"They need facilities to shelter and treat their cattle," he said.