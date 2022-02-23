STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN local body polls: DMK wins 153 of 200 Chennai wards, alliance tally 178

AIADMK wins 15 ward councillor seats, BJP opens account with lone victory in ward 134

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President and CM MK Stalin speaks to media after the party’s big win in urban local body polls, at party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Nirupama Viswanathan and Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has singlehandedly won the Chennai Corporation by pocketing 153 of 166 wards, as per the urban local body results declared for all the 200 wards in the city on Tuesday. The party’s allies Congress won 13 seats, CPI (M) four, VCK four, MDMK two, and CPI and IUML one each. The total victory count of the DMK alliance stood at 178. The AIADMK won 15 seats while AMMK and BJP won one ward each and independent candidates bagged five seats.

Of the 15 wards won by the AIADMK, three each were in Sholinganallur, Perungudi, and Manali zones. BJP’s Uma Anandhan won from ward 134 with a difference of over 2,000 votes, battling it out with the INC. BJP may have managed to secure second place in around 20 wards, including Thiruvottiyur and Royapuram, says BJP State president K Annamalai.

AIADMK’s Sivakami P, touted to be the party’s mayoral candidate, lost to DMK’s Parithi Ilamsurithi, son of former minister Paruthi Ilamvazhuthi, by a difference of 7,268 votes in ward 99. In some wards, the DMK faced a tough fight. In ward 136, DMK polled 7,222 votes whereas Arivu Selvi, an independent candidate supported by Vijay Makkal Iyakkam polled 5,112 votes. In ward 9 of Tiruvottiyur zone, DMK won against AIADMK with a difference of 492 votes. In ward 181, DMK beat AIADMK by 654 votes. The party recorded landslide victory in some wards including 168 where it won by 8,249 votes.

In Tiruvottiyur, DMK’s sweep was halted by rebel candidates who contested independently. In ward 2, Gomathi Santhoshkumar, wife of a DMK functionary won. In ward 7, AIADMK’s Karthik won due to splitting of votes by a DMK man who was denied a seat. Sholinganallur was one of the few zones where DMK took a hit with the AIADMK winning  three of the nine wards and independents winning two. With the support of a DMK-led government, civic infrastructure development in the city is expected to get a boost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN local body polls DMK Local body polls chennai TN Local Body Polls 2022
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp