AIADMK leader Jayakumar jailed till March 9 in second case

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar who was arrested again on Wednesday in connection with the second case registered by the city police was remanded till March 9 and lodged in the Poonamallee sub-jail. His bail plea in the first case registered by Tondiarpet police was rejected by the magistrate.

Royapuram police had registered a case against Jayakumar under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) 270 (malignant act to spread disease) of IPC and 41(VI) CP Act.

Jayakumar who had been lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday for the hearing of bail plea filed on behalf of the AIADMK leader.