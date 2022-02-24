STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK leader Jayakumar jailed till March 9 in second case

Jayakumar who had been lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday for the hearing of bail plea filed on behalf of the AIADMK leader. 

Published: 24th February 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK party workers protesting near Nungambakkam police station following D Jayakumar arrest. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar who was arrested again on Wednesday in connection with the second case registered by the city police was remanded till March 9 and lodged in the Poonamallee sub-jail. His bail plea in the first case registered by Tondiarpet police was rejected by the magistrate. 

Royapuram police had registered a case against Jayakumar under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) 270 (malignant act to spread disease) of IPC and 41(VI) CP Act.

Jayakumar who had been lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday for the hearing of bail plea filed on behalf of the AIADMK leader. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK D Jayakumar
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp