AIADMK leader D Jayakumar granted bail in second case

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar was granted bail in the second case filed against him. Meanwhile, the police approached the court requesting custody of Jayakumar for five days.

Royapuram police on Wednesday had registered a case against Jayakumar for conducting a road roko during the elections on February 19. He was booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) 270 (malignant act to spread disease) of IPC and 41(VI) CP Act.

A senior police officer said that the above-mentioned sections are bailable sections and hence it was granted. The hearing of the bail petition was brought before the magistrate in George Town.

On Thursday, the police sought custody for five days. Senior advocate appearing for the former minister objected stating that there is no need to give custody. The magistrate said the petition for custodial interrogation can be decided only on Friday since the investigation officer should depose before the court with justifications.