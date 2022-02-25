Form panel to probe doctors doing private practice: DME director

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr R Narayana Babu, instructed the dean of Government Thanjavur Medical College to form a committee to inquire into a complaint filed by postgraduate doctors and submit a report.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister’s cell and also to the DME, PG doctors in the general surgery and allied departments named a few assistant professors in the departments of surgery, anaesthesia and orthopaedics and complained they were not available during duty time.

These doctors were busy practising at private clinics and hospitals, the letter added. The PG doctors also alleged that adequate gadgets and operation tablets were not available. The letter was written in the name of the Postgraduate Association of Thanjavur Medical College.

The doctors alleged that the ENT theatre has not been functioning for some time now, adding that many elective ortho surgical cases were being shifted to private hospitals run by ortho assistants and chiefs.

They added that they didn’t have enough exposure to laparoscopy procedure as it was not being done in the emergency operation theatre here.

“The number of postgraduates and surgical case admissions has increased but the number of operation tables has not been increased citing shortage of anesthetists,” the doctors said in the complaint. Anesthetists don’t stay on campus during 24-hours duty time.

They go out to attend private cases, they added. The PG doctors also alleged that the surgery assistant has not been available during shift and does surgeries only at night after his evening private practice. Further, they said, “Elective surgeries do not often start on time. They begin without anesthesiologist assistants in the operation theatre. They come late and leave before the surgery is over and often cancel cases citing lack of time.”

Speaking to TNIE, the DME said the dean has been instructed to form an inquiry committee and take action against erring doctors. However, the dean, Dr Ravikumar, said all PG doctors were asked about it personally and they denied knowledge of any such complaint. But a committee was formed and they will inquire about the allegations and submit a report, he added.