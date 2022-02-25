STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Private brands hike milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre

Private milk brands in Tamil Nadu will now cost Rs 8-12 more than Aavin milk, as four dairy companies—Thirumala, Jersey, Heritage and Dodla—have increased their milk price by Rs 2-4 per litre.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Private milk brands in Tamil Nadu will now cost Rs 8-12 more than Aavin milk, as four dairy companies—Thirumala, Jersey, Heritage and Dodla—have increased their milk price by Rs 2-4 per litre.


The decision of the private milk companies may result in an increase in the price of tea, coffee, milk and other hot beverages in restaurants and retail shops in the coming days. The revised prices will come into effect on Friday. The combined market share of the four companies in retail sales of milk in TN is 40 to 45 per cent a day.

While a litre of the State-owned Aavin’s toned milk costs Rs 40, it will cost Rs 50 for Thirumala and Heritage (hiked from Rs 48), and Rs 48 for Jersey (hiked from Rs 46). While a liter of Aavin’s standardised milk costs Rs 44, it will be Rs 60 (hiked from Rs 58) for the three brands except Dodla.

For a liter of full cream milk, while Aavin costs Rs 48, it is increased from Rs 62 to Rs 66 for Thirumalai, and from Rs 64 to Rs 66 for Jersey, Dodla and Heritage.

“Already, the demand for Aavin milk went up across the State after its price was slashed by Rs 3 a litre in June. Now, the demand will shoot up further; but, Aavin’s market share in milk sale remains less than 20 per cent,” said S A Ponnusamy, state president, TN Milk Dealers Welfare Association. During the lockdown, the private dairies had reduced their procurement price by `10 to `15 per litre citing lack of demand, added Ponnusamy.

The per day milk demand of the State is 2.1 crore litres. While 20 to 25 lakh litre is consumed by dairy farmers, the Aavin procure about 38 to 39 lakh litres.  About 40 to 45 lakh litres (mostly full cream milk) are supplied to hotels, tea shops, hospitals and other commercial establishments, and 35 to 40 lakh litres are sold through retail outlets.

About 50 to 55 lakh litres (mostly buffalo milk) are diverted for producing milk products such as ghee, milk powder, butter, sweets among other items. The circular released by the private companies has attributed the increasing expenses towards the maintenance of cattle and its feed and other operational reasons for their decision. The price of milk was last increased by private dairies between June and November 2021.

A Kumaran of Chennai Metropolitan Tea Shop Owners’ Association (CMTSOA) said, “The per day collection of tea shops is yet to reach 60 per cent of the pre-Covid level. We will increase the price only once normalcy is restored.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private Milk Brands Aavin Dairy Price Hike Companies Private Thirumala Heritage Chennai Metropolitan Tea Shop Owners’ Association
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp