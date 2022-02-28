Chennai Corporation seizes 585 stray cattle in two months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of measures to control stray cattle in the city, 585 stray cows have been seized by the Greater Chennai Corporation in the last two months and Rs 9.06 lakh collected as fines.

According to a release from the corporation on Sunday, fine for each stray cow is Rs 1,550. The corporation’s health department has deployed vehicles to transport the cows to sheds in Pudupet and Perambur.

If the owners want to get their cows back, they will have to get a no objection certificate from the sanitary inspector, zonal health officer or from the inspector of the police station in the area where the cow was found. "If a cow is found straying for the third time, it will not be released to their owners and will be sent to Blue Cross," the statement said.